Previous
Next
Побег розы. by ermoshkin
24 / 365

Побег розы.

День выдался сегодня хороший и довольно таки теплый 0 градусов было,местами подтаивал снег.Оставляли на зимнее хранение розы в домашнем погребе,а они пустили побеги.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise