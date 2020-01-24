Previous
Портрет Муси. by ermoshkin
26 / 365

Портрет Муси.

Сегодня опять зима чудит,опять плюсовая температура и таял снег.Вышел пофотографировать птичек,а тут попалась кошечка на крыше чердака сарая я и запечатлел ее.
