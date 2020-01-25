Previous
Закат 25.01.20. by ermoshkin
27 / 365

Закат 25.01.20.

С утра сходил на рыбалку,клева практически не было.Во первых идет смена погоды и во вторых идет подъем воды.Когда шли, по всей ширине Иртыша, из под снега под ногами выступала вода.Вечером сходил на закат,который вы видите на фото.
Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
