Перед закатом. by ermoshkin
30 / 365

Перед закатом.

Как вчера предполагал с морозом,его не было.День прошел с переменной облачностью и был не морозным.Днем занимался уборкой снега после метели.Вечером пошли прогуляться и там сфотографировал это предзакатное.
Ермошкин

@ermoshkin
