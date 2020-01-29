Previous
Сельский пейзаж с закатом. by ermoshkin
31 / 365

Сельский пейзаж с закатом.

Утром сегодня был мороз -24.Днем немного отпустило до -18,одно радует что нет ветерка.Вечером сходил на закат и вот вы видите его на фото.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
8% complete

