Так заканчивался день сегодня. by ermoshkin
34 / 365

Так заканчивался день сегодня.

Утром сегодня уже был слабее мороз и днем на термометре показывало -12.Вечером сходили на прогулку и на прогулке сфотографировал этот закат.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
