Букетик. by ermoshkin
35 / 365

Букетик.

Утром сегодня мороз немного спал было -18,а днем -10.Утром в сене нашел сухие цветы и из них собрал букет,который вы видите на фото.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
