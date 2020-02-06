Previous
Соцветие и огурчик. by ermoshkin
39 / 365

Соцветие и огурчик.

День выдался сегодня ветренным,но не холодным.На вечерней прогулке тоже был ветер с поземкой.Утром сфотографировал это соцветие с огурчиком.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
