Закат. by ermoshkin
44 / 365

Закат.

Утром был мороз,но днем потеплело и усилился ветер.В обед съездили в ЦРБ по назначенному времени.Этот закат сфотографировал на вечерней прогулке.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
