Previous
Next
Дрозд на яблоне-дичке. by ermoshkin
45 / 365

Дрозд на яблоне-дичке.

День сегодня был сравнительно не плохой,светило солнышко с утра и был не большой мороз.Утром увидел этого дрозда через окно на яблоне дичке,но он меня дождался пока я его буду фотографировать с улицы.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise