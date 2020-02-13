Previous
Цветок декабрист. by ermoshkin
46 / 365

Цветок декабрист.

Пораньше с утра съездили в район.Вечером сходили прогулялись,правда был ветер.Цветок сфотографировал на местном ФАПе,благо фотоаппарат был с собой.
13th February 2020

Ермошкин

@ermoshkin
