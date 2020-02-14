Previous
Березки да сосенки. by ermoshkin
47 / 365

Березки да сосенки.

Ехал из района и сфотографировал сей пейзаж в контровом свете.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Ермошкин

@ermoshkin
12% complete

