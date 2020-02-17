Previous
Прекрасный день. by ermoshkin
50 / 365

Прекрасный день.

Утро было пасмурным,но после десяти часов утра стало проясняться и выглянуло солнышко.Сфотографировал этот пейзаж по дороге, когда возвращался домой из района
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
