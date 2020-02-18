Previous
Воробей на веточке. by ermoshkin
Воробей на веточке.

Ночью был снег,но было довольно таки тепло утром.С утра съездил в ЦРБ.С обеда опять шел снег и был ветер.Воробья сфотографировал через стекло окна во дворе.
