Веточка вербы. by ermoshkin
Веточка вербы.

Утро было ясным и был не сильный утренний морозец.В обеденный перерыв сходил на речку и там увидел эту веточку вербы с набухшими почками.К вечеру потянуло морозцом и сейчас показывает -10.
Ермошкин

@ermoshkin
