Голуби на крыше. by ermoshkin
57 / 365

Голуби на крыше.

День выдался ветренным с небольшим морозцом.Прогуливаясь увидел на крыше голубей,сфотографировал.Понравился голубь своим оперением что слева.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
