59 / 365
На подоконнике.
Ночью был снегопад,который утром придал работы прежде чем выехать для поездки в район.В обед температура на уличном термометре показывала +8.Не припомню такой температуры для Сибири в феврале месяце.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Ермошкин ...
@ermoshkin
59
7
4
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
0
1
365
NEX-3
26th February 2020 6:16pm
окно
Огурчики
плеть
сетка.
