На подоконнике. by ermoshkin
59 / 365

На подоконнике.

Ночью был снегопад,который утром придал работы прежде чем выехать для поездки в район.В обед температура на уличном термометре показывала +8.Не припомню такой температуры для Сибири в феврале месяце.
27th February 2020

Ермошкин

@ermoshkin
