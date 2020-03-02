Previous
Так заканчивался день 2 марта. by ermoshkin
62 / 365

Так заканчивался день 2 марта.

С утра съездили в ЦРБ и домой вернулись ближе к обеду.В последние дни чувствуется весна,пригревается солнышко и с крыш видна капель.Сходив вечером прогуляться запечатлел этот закат.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
