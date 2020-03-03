Previous
Ивы на закате. by ermoshkin
Ивы на закате.

Утром был морозец -12,днем было около 0 и таяние не наблюдалось.Вечером пошли на прогулку и я отклонившись от обычного маршрута вечерней хотьбы,сходил и сфотографировал эти ивы на закате.
3rd March 2020

@ermoshkin
