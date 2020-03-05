Previous
Цветок. by ermoshkin
65 / 365

Цветок.

Сегодня опять ездил в район по делам и там посетили райный музей.В музее проводится выставка творчества умельцев района.Там мне понравился этот цветок,а вот как он называется правда я не знаю.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
