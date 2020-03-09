Previous
Березка на закате. by ermoshkin
69 / 365

Березка на закате.

С утра был снег и ветер.К закату образовалось окно в которое проглянуло солнце.Благодаря этому окну получился такой закат.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
