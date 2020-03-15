Previous
Хризантемы. by ermoshkin
75 / 365

Хризантемы.

Большой и красивый букет хризантем.
Можно дарить исключительно всем!
Шапочка пышная из лепестков,
Длинная ножка у этих цветов.
Цвет может быть фиолетово-нежный,
Желтый, сиреневый и белоснежный.
Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
