Так заканчивался день сегодня. by ermoshkin
79 / 365

Так заканчивался день сегодня.

День выдался пасурным,но таяло хорошо.Вечером на прогулке хотел пофографировать птиц но они мне не встретились.Пришлось вместо птиц сфотографировать закат.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
