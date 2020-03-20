Previous
Прилетели вестники весны. by ermoshkin
80 / 365

Прилетели вестники весны.

Утром был небольшой заморозок,но день был с небольшой облачностью и к вечеру опять стало пасмурно.Днем, через дорогу, увидел этих грачей вестников весны.Они что то искали в почве рыхля ее своими мощьными клювами.
20th March 2020

Ермошкин

@ermoshkin
21% complete

