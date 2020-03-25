Previous
О весне. by ermoshkin
О весне.

Утром опять был мороз,а также был ветер.День прошел в домашних хлопотах.Вечером сходили прогуляться в сторону речки и там сфотографировал этот весенний пейзаж марта.
25th March 2020

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
