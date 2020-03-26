Sign up
Предзакатное 26 марта.
Момент созерцания… красок слияние. У заката своё, особое обаяние. Символ расставания и в то же время надежда на утренний рассвет — ежедневное небесное переодевание. Так Солнце Луне говорит свой «ПРИВЕТ»!
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Ермошкин ...
@ermoshkin
Camera
SP-720UZ
Taken
26th March 2020 6:53pm
Tags
весна
,
небо
,
Закат
,
березки
,
отблеск.
