Фиалка комнатная. by ermoshkin
92 / 365

Фиалка комнатная.

Сидим дома в связи с коронавирусом,на прогулку не ходим.День был сегодня теплым,было выше +10.Дома на окне интенсивно расцвела фиалка.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
