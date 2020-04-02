Previous
Так заканчивался день сегодня. by ermoshkin
Так заканчивался день сегодня.

С утра было пасмурно,но затем распогодилось и стало по апрельски тепло.Далеко сейчас не ходим с коронавирусом,этот закат сфотографировал с огорода.
