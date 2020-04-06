Previous
Апрельский вечер. by ermoshkin
97 / 365

Апрельский вечер.

День выдался сегодня с утра пасмурным,но к вечеру наступило прояснение.Вечером ездил посмотреть на состояние р.Иртыш,пока лед не ушел.По дороге сфотографировал этот пейзаж.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
