Идет по Иртышу. by ermoshkin
110 / 365

Идет по Иртышу.

Сегодня опять был по летнему теплый день.С обеда съездил на Иртыш посмотреть в каком он состоянии.И там увидел эту картину,речной толкач толкал баржи за песком.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
