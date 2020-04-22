Previous
Пейзаж апреля. by ermoshkin
113 / 365

Пейзаж апреля.

Сегодня был жаркий день,на термометре показывало +32.Прокатился до речки на велосипеде,посмотреть рыбаков.Рыбаки были,но особого клева не видел.Там и сфотографировал этот пейзаж.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
