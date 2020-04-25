Previous
Одуванчики. by ermoshkin
Одуванчики.

Сегодня был прохладный день и без дождя,ближе к обеду поднялся ветер с порывами. Ароматный одуванчик — Золотисто-жёлтый мальчик На высокой тонкой ножке Встал у краешка дорожки.
Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
