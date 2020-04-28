Previous
Хризантемы. by ermoshkin
119 / 365

Хризантемы.

Сегодня день был душноват и к вечеру пошел дождь.С обеда съездил в район в аптеку.Эта хризантема зацвела во второй раз после 8 марта.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
