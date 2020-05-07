Previous
Цветок яблони.(Макро) by ermoshkin
127 / 365

Цветок яблони.(Макро)

Сегодня день был жарким,на домашнем термометре показывало +35.К вечеру яблони вообще хорошо раскрыли цветочки.Этот цветок сфотографировал объективом ЮПИТЕР-8.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
34% complete

Photo Details

