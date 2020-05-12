Previous
Майские одуванчики. by ermoshkin
132 / 365

Майские одуванчики.

Опять сегодня был жаркий день,синоптики предсказывают такую погоду до конца недели.С обеда ездил в район, в ЦРБ и там на ее территории сфотографировал эти одуванчики.
Ермошкин

@ermoshkin
