Бабочка. by ermoshkin
134 / 365

Бабочка.

Сегодня жара спала и в данный момент показывает +16,в течении дня был кратковременный дождь.Если не ошибаюсь на фото бабочка лимонница,если не прав то напишите как она правильно называется.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
