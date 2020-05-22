Previous
Бабочка на цветке. by ermoshkin
140 / 365

Бабочка на цветке.

С утра ездили в район посетить ЦРБ.Погода сегодня была прохладная и ветер был холодный.Приехав из района увидел бабочку голубянка на цветке из семейства лютиковых.Фотоаппарат был с собой и я ее сфотографировал.
