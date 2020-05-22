Sign up
Бабочка на цветке.
С утра ездили в район посетить ЦРБ.Погода сегодня была прохладная и ветер был холодный.Приехав из района увидел бабочку голубянка на цветке из семейства лютиковых.Фотоаппарат был с собой и я ее сфотографировал.
22nd May 2020
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NEX-3
Taken
20th May 2020 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
