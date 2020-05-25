Previous
Next
Наша Муся. by ermoshkin
143 / 365

Наша Муся.

Сегодня был жаркий день и ветер суховей.Приехав в обед из района посмотрел на градусник и увидел там температуру +40.Кошечку сфотографировал вечером увидев что она ест траву.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anna
Красавица!
May 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise