143 / 365
Наша Муся.
Сегодня был жаркий день и ветер суховей.Приехав в обед из района посмотрел на градусник и увидел там температуру +40.Кошечку сфотографировал вечером увидев что она ест траву.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Anna
Красавица!
May 25th, 2020
