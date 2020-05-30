Previous
Мая букет. by ermoshkin
148 / 365

Мая букет.

Вечером съездили на Иртыш посмотреть на его состояние,на Иртыше идет подъем воды.Ехав от туда домой,собрали этот букет.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
