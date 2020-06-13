Previous
Ромашка и лен. by ermoshkin
160 / 365

Ромашка и лен.

День опять выдался жарким после вчерашнего дождя.Правда к вечеру похолодало и вдалеке были видны отблески грозы.Проходя мимо старых кустиков льна,увидел эту ромашку и решил запечатлеть этот природный мини букет.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
