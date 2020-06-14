Previous
Бабочки. by ermoshkin
161 / 365

Бабочки.

Сегодня был холодный день.С обеда съездил на речку половить карася,мелковатый клевал.Когда еще шел к воде приметил цветы герани луговой,когда пошел их фотографировать все цветы были в бабочках.
