Previous
Next
Красная смородина. by ermoshkin
169 / 365

Красная смородина.

Сегодня опять день выдался пасмурным и опять не дождались дождя.С раннего утра скатался в район,в ЦРБ сдать анализ крови на МНО.В саду стала спеть красная смородина.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise