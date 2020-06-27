Previous
В каплях дождя. by ermoshkin
В каплях дождя.

Дождались мы дождя,сегодня шел всю ночь и днем с обеда, и до вечера.Перед вечером увидел веточки укропа в мелких бусинах-росинках,сфотографировал.
