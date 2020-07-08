Previous
Капли росы. by ermoshkin
182 / 365

Капли росы.

День опять выдался жарким,днем было +36.Утром правда была небольшая роса,местами.Несколько кустиков вишни растет в тени,вот и успел запечатлеть ее капли.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
