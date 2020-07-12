Previous
Сегодня опять гвоздика. by ermoshkin
186 / 365

Сегодня опять гвоздика.

Сегодня опять нет связи,такая связь ежегодно в такое время года.Расцвела другой расцветки гвоздика.
12th July 2020

Ермошкин

@ermoshkin
