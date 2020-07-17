Previous
Сорока. by ermoshkin
Сорока.

День был опять жарким.Вечерком правда решил сбегать на рыбалку,у воды не так жарко.Там сфотографировал эту сороку,она учила летать своих сорочат.
Ермошкин

@ermoshkin
