Стрекоза. by ermoshkin
193 / 365

Стрекоза.

Ты все видишь стрекоза — Большие у тебя глаза! Твой стрекочущий полет, Будто в небе вертолет. Ты при «экстренной» посадке Выставляешь смело лапки.

19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

