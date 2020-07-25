Previous
Предзакатное небо! by ermoshkin
198 / 365

Предзакатное небо!

С утра было облачно и день выдался не жарким.Вечером прокатился на лисапетке и во время этой прогулки сфотографировал предзакатное небо.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
