Вечер by ermoshkin
200 / 365

Вечер

С утра намечался дождь,но он даже пыль не прибил.К обеду стало жарко.Вечером съездил за травой своим питомцам и там сфотографировал сей предзакатный пейзаж.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
