200 / 365
Вечер
С утра намечался дождь,но он даже пыль не прибил.К обеду стало жарко.Вечером съездил за травой своим питомцам и там сфотографировал сей предзакатный пейзаж.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Ермошкин ...
@ermoshkin
200
8
4
54% complete
4
365
NEX-3
27th July 2020 8:01pm
