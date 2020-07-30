Previous
Цветок. by ermoshkin
203 / 365

Цветок.

День опять был прохладным,ближе к вечеру стало душно и пошел небольшой дождь.Вечером поехал за травой и меня застал этот дождь.Этот цветок сфотографировал дома,а вот названия не знаю.
Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
